No sooner that Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) and his caucus goon-squad begin texting threats like, “We must destroy the FBI,” a January 6th Trump insurrectionist chose to attack the Cincinnati, Ohio, bureau field office, aiming an assault rifle and nail gun at agents within.
Thankfully, barriers kept all personnel safe, while the suspect was taken out by Ohio State Police following a back road chase. This incident is nothing less than the first shots of the GOP “civil war” — being demanded by sitting senators and congressmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.