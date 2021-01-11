In the wake of a presidentially directed insurrection, resulting in the murder of a U.S. Capitol police officer, the time has now come for Donald Trump’s enablers/supporters to answer these questions of conscience:
— Are you still prepared to continue following a president who has clearly violated his oath “to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States”?
— To all veterans who have defended our nation: Are you prepared to support a president who incited our citizens to engage in violent revolution against the United States?
— And finally to all Christians: Does your faith still mandate allegiance to a leader devoid of all Christian pillars of ethical, moral behavior?
There is only one, single, resounding and patriotic reply to each of these queries: For the sake of our precious democracy, no. Nay, a thousand times, no.
Thomas Smith
Durand
