A Facebook connection, in the wake of Wednesday’s attempted coup — there is no more fitting word — by pro-Trump supporters, posted that they condemned the violence at the Capitol, but added that Trump “was still their guy.”
I’ve been shaking my head at that thought for two days. How can any educated, moderately intelligent person watch the video of the president of the United States tell a mob to march on the Capitol and then excuse that person when the mob does what mobs do — and five people end up dead?
The nation is lucky the death toll wasn’t 10 times that number.
How does a person condemn violence fomented by an individual, but continue to believe that person is some sort of chosen one? I shake my head as I ponder this.
My Facebook connection said people shouldn’t argue with them because they’re entitled to their opinion, just like others. Well, their opinion is wrong, but I suppose they’re entitled to it.
If a drug dealer gets into a dispute with another gang and his minions take part in a drive-by shooting we all, of course, condemn the violence.
No one, however, goes on to suggest that the drug dealer is a great guy, means well, has made great strides for his neighborhood and isn’t really responsible for what his thugs do on his behalf. Anyone who suggested such things would receive looks of shock and be admonished that drug use isn’t welcome in the community — that the dealer should be locked up for murder.
It’s a tap dance Trump loyalists have done for years, frankly: condemning a terrible event, but excusing Trump’s obvious lack of empathy.
They condemned the violence in Charlottesville, but were fine with Trump suggesting the Nazis, KKK members and white nationalists were “very fine people” like the victims they attacked.
Supporters condemned the Proud Boys, but excused Trump telling them to “stand by” during a presidential debate.
Trump and his supporters were angry about the George Floyd protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but were fine with Trump defending Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two people in cold blood after driving from another state to confront protesters.
Trump loyalists have continued to talk about all the good things he’s done (at least in their minds), and how the mob at the Capitol must have been infiltrated by “antifa” to make Trump look bad.
It’s a continuation of a “witch hunt” in their minds. Democrats would do anything to get Trump and, I suppose, this is just another attempt.
Those antifa infiltrators did a great job. Posting online about going to Washington ahead of time to attend the rally, taking videos and selfies of themselves “defending democracy” on Trump’s behalf and spending years posting online about stolen elections and other grievances. They played the long game, for sure.
Trump lied about the 2016 election, of course, claiming millions of illegal votes were cast for Hillary Clinton. He never managed to produce any proof even after creating his own commission to examine the election. It disbanded without finding evidence of fraud.
He lied about the 2020 election repeatedly for more than a year, first claiming Democrats would commit unspecified fraudulent acts, then singling out mail-in/absentee voting as rife with fraud.
He railed against the results of the election when he lost — by a larger margin of votes in key states than he previously won by. And despite filing dozens of lawsuits, courts never once supported his major allegations — often saying he didn’t offer any evidence upon which they could even consider a ruling.
He tried to strong arm officials in multiple states, including those in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, into changing votes on his behalf. He failed in that, too.
Trump’s propaganda war has been taking place his entire presidency and this is what it led to: Rabid believers following his command to march on the U.S. Capitol — believing he was with them in spirit, if not body.
He invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., on the day Electoral College votes were to be counted. He said it would be wild. He told them yet again the election was stolen and finally, that they should march down the National Mall.
His alleged “patriots” attacked members of the press, broke into the Capitol, damaged property, smeared feces in various areas of the building and killed a police officer.
Trump told his mob that he loves them. He again lied in a video and claimed the election was stolen.
What a humiliating day for any decent American — for every decent American.
