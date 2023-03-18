Spring will soon be sprung

Our son David lives in Tennessee where spring comes sooner than it does here in Michigan. He sent a picture recently of his butterfly magnolia tree, which bloomed this year for the first time. They planted it a couple of years ago, but it did not bloom until this year. When I saw the picture I responded that the blooms were beautiful, but I was curious about the fact I saw no leaves.

He said although there are different varieties, and some have leaves and flowers at the same time, the particular variety he planted produces flowers first.

