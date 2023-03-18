Spring will soon be sprung

Our son David lives in Tennessee where spring comes sooner than it does here in Michigan. He sent a picture recently of his butterfly magnolia tree, which bloomed this year for the first time. They planted it a couple of years ago, but it did not bloom until this year. When I saw the picture I responded that the blooms were beautiful, but I was curious about the fact I saw no leaves.
He said although there are different varieties, and some have leaves and flowers at the same time, the particular variety he planted produces flowers first.
Although snow has been a particularly persistent presence around here, I admit it gave a lift to my spirit to see the bright yellow blooms against the beautiful blue backdrop of the sky.
The way his picture affected me reminded me of John O’Donohue’s statement: “When one flower blooms, spring awakens everywhere.”
People look at spring from different perspectives. Some think of spring cleaning. That has never inspired me.
Others develop serious cases of spring fever and look forward to finding a beach somewhere.
Still others embrace the coming of spring because it includes spring training, with the beginning of the baseball season just around the corner. In fact, Rogers Hornsby, who spent 23 years in Major League Baseball, playing for various teams, said, “People ask me what I do in the winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”
Well, we don’t have long to wait. At least on the calendar, spring begins in just a couple of days — March 20 this year.
The prophet Hosea encouraged his wayward, wandering countrymen to return to the Lord. He promised if they would do so, the Lord would come to them “like the spring rains that water the earth” (Hosea 6:3 NIV).
If you have been going through a winter season in your spirit, turn to the Lord, whose blessing can refresh like a spring day.
