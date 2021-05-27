The elected members of the U.S. Congress and state legislatures who belong to the “G-nO-P” are nothing more than clothes hangers, space-eaters and Herculean hypocrites.
Retention of power, no matter how devious the means, is their only objective. Few, if any, Repugna-cans support an inquiry into former Pretense-ident Donald Trump’s prolonged provocations that led to the Jan 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, virtually in the backyard of the White House.
For comparison, when protesters attacked an embassy in Benghazi Libya, half a world away, time and distance prevented an effective response. Years and millions of dollars later,several investigations persisted in the attempt to lay the blame at Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s feet. Indeed, many openly professed that the objective was to besmirch her reputation and political future.
When DJT reneged on his offer to march with the mob, he retreated to the confines of the White House to gleefully watch the debacle unfold.
Oops, my bad. Tweren’t no debacle; just another typical day with typical tourists. The most powerful man (?) in the world can muster the military for a photo op but failed to do so even though Kevin “Cling-On” McCarthy begged for his assistance to restore law and order. Go figure.
Now Kevvie and all the other stick-tights circle the wagons around the rotund one in an attempt to stay in his good graces. Failure to kiss his royal highness’ hiney will result in joining Rep. Liz Cheney on the growing gut-pile composed of those who had the temerity to stand for truth and decency.
Endowed with daddy’s millions and guiding mantra to never give a sucker an even break, the little crown prince of the Trump dynasty learned this most valuable lesson well. Stoking fear and prejudice allows him to go to the well, hat in hand, to continuously wring money from those foolish enough to support, nay, totally subsidize, his lavish lifestyle.
“I’ve lost” and “I’m sorry” are words that have never crossed his lips — never will. Do the entire world a favor: Remain in your fantasy theme park-one of many that flourish in Florida. Work on your tan and your golf game. Squeeze the deluded for the opportunity to bask in your presence. Maybe take up fishing. You’d be a natural, given your penchant for exaggeration and telling fish tales. However, you’re much more adept and willing to play charades. Here’s another thought;maybe you could quietly disappear.
Mike Martin
Owosso
