Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proclamation that his state is where ‘woke comes to die,’ demonstrates that Florida is home to two of the biggest bigots ever elevated to political prominence — the other being Donald Trump.
The inevitable clash of these cretins will surely snowball in the months to come as they vie for national attention. The Demagogue’s Dictionary will almost certainly receiving new annotations as the tried and true rally cries about building walls and making America “great” again become stale.
It seems obvious that Republicans would rather fight culture wars than support Ukraine in a war for its very existence. They bemoan the amount of money expended as the world watches the country being reduced to rubble.1
How ironic, given that, when attacked on 9/11, we formed a coalition to bring the perpetrator, Osama bin Laden, to justice. There were years and trillions of dollars spent with barely a whisper of mainstream resistance.
Now, with the red tide lapping at eastern Europe’s door, we balk at offering what is needed to stand against Putin as he wages a scorched-earth campaign to annex Ukraine, the stumbling block impeding his attempt to reestablish Russia as the dominant force in Europe and Asia.
In the meantime, the newly installed GOP “Animal House” majority concentrates its effort on stacking oversight committees, abolishing ethics boards and political payback.
The first victim, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, recently dismissed because of ill-advised statements concerning Israel, is but the beginning of the vengeance/vendetta that I predict will consume the remainder the Biden administration.
Curiously, the only item even closely resembling legislation to wriggle out of the House thus far was a proclamation denouncing socialism.2
‘Tis but a small stretch to realize that Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid are in their sights — despite all claims to the contrary.
On Feb. 3, Erica York, spokeswoman for a nonprofit tax think tank (the Tax Foundation Center For Federal Tax Policy) revealed that the GOP is considering a 30% consumption tax to replace income taxes.
This — in addition to the fact that many people avoid the burdens of paying income tax to begin with because of the way they are compensated (stocks, options) — would shunt an even greater share of the tax burden onto the working class. Maybe an exorbitant excise tax on firearms and ammunition could pick up the slack. Yeah, like the K Street lobbyists would ever allow that cash cow to be butchered.
EDITOR’S NOTE: 1. A Pew Research poll, realeased in January, shows that 40% of Republicans think the U.S. is providing “too much” aid to Ukraine, vs. just 17% believing that “not enough” aid is being provided. In Pew’s initial, March 2022 poll, 49% of Repulicans surveyed said “not enough” aid was being provided.
2. On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a three-page resolution saying that, “socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.” It received bipartisan support, with 109 Democrats voting in favor of the measure, along with every member of the Republican caucus.
