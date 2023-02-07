Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proclamation that his state is where ‘woke comes to die,’ demonstrates that Florida is home to two of the biggest bigots ever elevated to political prominence — the other being Donald Trump.

The inevitable clash of these cretins will surely snowball in the months to come as they vie for national attention. The Demagogue’s Dictionary will almost certainly receiving new annotations as the tried and true rally cries about building walls and making America “great” again become stale.

