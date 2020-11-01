There’s so much negativity on the news lately that I don’t care to watch, so instead I would like to shine some positive thoughts on the reelection of our State Representative Ben Fredrick, R-Owosso.
I have known Ben for eight years. I know that doesn’t seem like very long but for me it’s been wonderful. In these past few years Ben and I have worked together on a few things regarding my son. We had a tree planted with a memorial rock out front at Emerson Grove. Then there was the PFC Shane Cantu Memorial Highway — that took some time but Ben knew how much this meant to me.
The point I’m trying to make is Ben is a man of his word, someone we can trust, a man with integrity that’s very genuine. He is determined to do what’s right.
I have never been around Ben nor have I heard anyone say that he has talked bad about someone. Ben takes pride in our community and the state of Michigan and just wants what’s best for all. I will always be proud to stand with Ben Fredrick as our state representative.
So, as we go to the polls Nov. 3, let’s try and forget all the negativity that everyone has been saying and let’s do what is right for our community, state and country.
Jennifer Clarke
Corunna
