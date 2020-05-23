To begin with, The Argus-Press provides factual and accurate news during disordered times.
No one knows what’s around the corner. What kind of change will come out of the chaos and anarchy?
Societies that think money is everything, with no morals — aka the Republican philosophy — we don’t want a status equivalent to serfdom. We have to band together in pursuit of common goals of justice, fairness, and stopping the misappropriation of resources.
Join a union to fight for equality.
The coronavirus death toll is close to 100,000 — equal to World War I, but President Donald Trump believes he’s a hero and everything is President Barack Obama’s fault.
Is Trump up to 18,000 lies? Obama’s graduation speech was spot on. I miss him still.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.