In a recent letter to the editor, Durand City Council member Ken McDonough presented fake news related to the “5-2” actions of the council. The truth is:
n The city council does not vote on downtown flowers because it does not come from the general fund. That expense is paid from the Downtown Development Authority, which is obviously a special taxing district composed of downtown businesses with a board made up of downtown business and building owners. They authorize the purchase of flowers for their district annually from that dedicated tax fund.
n The city council did vote to pay for watering services for the downtown flower baskets as well as other floral displays (pedestrian island, Diamond District Park). That vote was 7-0 on April 6, 2020.
n Council has not voted specifically on curb and gutter projects (within the last four years at least). If new curb and gutter was requested in an area where it was not already a part of a project, council would need to consider a special assessment on residents. However, we have included it in almost every project thus far as part of improved stormwater management efforts. One thing to also note is that our Street Millage Fund has a fixed cap ($6.5M) so any unnecessary curb and gutter work paid for from the fund directly reduces funds available for actual road repair or replacement work.
n At its meeting on June 1, 2020, the council voted 6-1 to dissolve the Ambulance Committee and perform the task themselves due to public gathering limitations. McDonough was the only member dissenting.
This is simply an attempt at power grab by McDonough and Connie Colby, the only two not up for reeelection, to take control of the council. Keep the city on the right track in November. We have, and will continue to be, good stewards of city resources in this challenging time to do more with less.
Brian Boggs
Deb Doyle
Jeff Brands
John Matejewski
Rich Folaron
Durand City Council
