As I write this, I suspect Donald Trump’s adrenaline is rising as he prepares to address the first major rally of his 2024 presidential campaign.
He’s chosen to hold this event in Waco, Texas, in the middle the 30th anniversary of the Branch Davidian siege which resulted in the deaths of 80 civilians and several federal agents.
Perhaps he will invoke the name of the late David Koresh — the messianic cult leader who was being served with a federal warrant for several firearms violations, precipitating the siege. Koresh was also having sex with female minors, some as young as ten years of age.
Koresh had determined that he was an omnipotent religious figure and had total control of a group of enraptured zealots — that he was the head of a sovereign nation, completely immune to the local, state and federal laws of the United States.
So why wouldn’t Donald Trump choose David Koresh as a soul brother?
Trump and Koresh share many characteristics. Both have played the role of demagogue, preying on folks who need something or someone to hate; both touted themselves as “god-like” figures who cannot tolerate laws applying to ordinary human beings; and both clearly crave/craved constant adoration.
There are enough citizens in America, perhaps enough in Waco, Texas to fill yet another of Trump’s venues, eager to be entertained and enraged. The only question the rest of us face is — are there enough rational thinkers left to stop another cult leader from going nuclear on our fragile democracy.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The so-called Waco siege of the Branch Davidian compound outside of Axtell, Texas lasted 51 days from Feb. 28 through April 19, 1993. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms attempted to execute a search warrant for the compound on suspected weapons violations. After ATF agents were rebuffed — four were killed, along with six Davidians — by a forewarned Koresh and his followers, the FBI was brought in.
Attempting to dislodge the Davidians, they launched a tear gas attack on April 19. Shortly thereafter, the compound became engulfed in flames. The fire resulted in the deaths of 76 Branch Davidians, including 25 children, two pregnant women and Koresh.
The cause of the fire is disputed, but Justice Deparment reports arrived at the conclusion that the Davidians started the blaze, based on evidence from listening devices, which apparently captured Koresh and others discussing pouring more fuel on piles of hay.
Critics argue that the fire was cause by live rounds fired into flammable tear gas.
