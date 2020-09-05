Senator Tom Barrett: Thanks for visiting our community, Shiawassee County, to tour the Fiddler’s Green facility.
Your photo made the front page of our local paper, The Argus-Press.
Here is a question for you: Couldn’t you care enough about the people who live here to put on a face covering?
In case you don’t know or realize it, you are in a position that could/should set an example for others to follow.
As Dwayne Johnson (the Rock) said after his entire family tested positive for COVID-19, “put a damn mask on.”
Marty J. Tyler
Vernon Township
It was a photo op. He don't give a hoot about the paupers.
