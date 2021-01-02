Greetings, sports fans. I’ll preface my observations by confessing that I’m a goofer, not a golfer. However, I recognize a duffer when I see one.
On the political circuit our current president has failed to make the cut — even by the lower standards expected of amateurs. His below par capabilities, normally a good thing, are better suited to a putt-putt course rather than the worldwide stage, where we expect our presidents to always appear at the top of the leader board.
Far from a scratch player, his high handicap(s) — lack of compassion, denial, deception — would preclude any other competitors with such qualifications from entry. But he’s apparently been granted a lifetime exemption. His caddies look the other way as he flails, swing after swing, without advancing his ball or his stroke count. His constant use of the “foot wedge” — “Hey, look over there!” — is the most used/useful club in his bag.
As he bogeys hole upon hole, he looks for course marshals who will give him relief from his unplayable lies. He enlists the GOP peanut gallery or denizens of “The Nineteenth Hole,” his FOX sponsors, to certify his falsified scorecard. Those who refuse get teed up on Twitter and driven into the rough. And as we face life’s threatening hazards, he has just puttered around.
Oh, and could someone please tell him you don’t get a mulligan in a presidential election?
Mike Martin
Owosso
