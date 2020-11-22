As the full scope of Republican/Trump post-election legal arguments emerge, we can now set aside any residual doubts concerning the racist motivations for these court challenges.
The dominant targets of GOP claims of voter fraud all have landed in overwhelmingly African American population centers: Detroit/Wayne County, Philadelphia/SE Pennsylvania and Milwaukee. The only votes Rudy Gulianni seeks to have thrown out wholesale are those of Americans of color — which harkens back to the worst abuses of “Jim Crow” disenfranchisement.
It is incredulous for the party of Lincoln to collectively permit its own defeated president to threaten the right of any legally cast African American vote to be counted. By doing so, these enabling Republican congressional leaders are proclaiming to the world that democracy is now utterly at risk in America.
History will document — and appropriately punish — this attack on such a fragile civil right, which has taken centuries to affirm in principle, establish in law and guarantee through steadfast exercise.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
"The dominant targets of GOP claims of voter fraud all have landed in overwhelmingly African American population centers"
Where you see racism at every turn, I see only Democrats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.