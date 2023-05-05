I do not read a newspaper very often due to bias and left-leaning opinions, but I did read some of the April 21, 2023 of The Argus-Press, and on Page 3, I saw the headline, “MICHIGAN COMMITTEE GIVES $175 MILLION FOR CHINESE BATTERY PLANT!!”
That is about one of the most stupid moves I have heard of in some time. Where is that money coming from? Why would any true American give a Chinese company the green light to set up shop in our country?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.