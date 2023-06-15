This is an informational notice to all people that renewed or are renewing their auto insurance.
It is my hope if you get two separate mailings — a declaration and a billing statement — the total amounts on both should match.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
This is an informational notice to all people that renewed or are renewing their auto insurance.
It is my hope if you get two separate mailings — a declaration and a billing statement — the total amounts on both should match.
We received our 2023-24 auto policy and billing separately from Farm Bureau, and the declaration page for the autos did not support the billing amount. There was a $192 difference.
When the declaration doesn’t match the actual billing statement, I feel that is a problem for Farm Bureau, not their customers.
Apparently, the difference was related to the MCCA deficit recoupment for the state. They told me it was a glitch in the computer, but someone puts the information into the system and internal auditors should catch these things prior to customer receipt.
They further stated if I paid the amount from the declaration versus the billing, it would be considered “short” of full payment.
This may be a problem for all Farm Bureau customers, and possibly also other insurance company customers. This could amount to tens of thousands of dollars paid without substantiating documentation.
I tried to work with my agent, then called central office in Lansing. Finally, I have filed a formal complaint with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It pays to check things closely and ensure all dealings you have are transparent and completely supported.
Harvey Jones
Owosso
(1) comment
Good information, thank you for the heads up.
