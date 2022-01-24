Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.