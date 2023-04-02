The turkeys are back! In my neck of the woods turkeys are numerous — that is until late fall when they perform their disappearing act. I don’t know why they leave (or, where they go for that matter), but leave they do.

In any event, the generous turkey hunting seasons begin in three weeks.

