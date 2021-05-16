The recent political cartoon comparing the “Dick Cheney lie” (regarding the WMD justification for the Iraq War) with the “Donald Trump ‘big lie’”— attempts to accuse Rep. Liz Cheney of cherry-picking the villains she holds responsible for historic mendacity.
And as tyrannical as the false case for taking out Saddam Hussein was, it pales in significance to the threat Trump places against both the GOP and our American democracy — by inciting violent insurrection and widespread, unfounded disbelief in the outcome of a totally legitimate presidential election.
Many Americans still feel certain that “W” was more interested in finishing off a dictator who tried to kill his daddy than in eliminating non-existent Iraqi nuclear bombs.
But while a president “legally” leading us into a highly questionable war (using 9/11 as an emotional crutch) is dubious at best, a president leading his supporters into an unfounded, violent assault on the national Capitol (to say nothing of an attempt to subvert the electoral will of the people) is an entirely different level of deceit.
Dick Cheney’s daughter, whatever the faults of the father, is calling out the single greatest traitor ever to draw breath, in an effort to place country over party — and truth over madness.
Thomas Smith
Durand
