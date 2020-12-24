I just read where the minimum wage increase for the state has been delayed. The men and woman who run for office have failed us yet again; they all say they will represent us in Lansing and at the local level but time and time again they fail us.
Those we voted in to help us, do nothing but look for photo ops. While delaying the minimum pay increase, they are allowing the power company to increase our rates, and the city of Owosso has already increased our water rates.
We must start voting in people who have common sense and know what’s it like to work for a living. And those of you think insurance reforms worked, think again. Look at your bill.
Our government is not for the people both at the national,state, and in our case the local level. I find it interesting that our council meetings are on Zoom. How much community input and comment can be done in this way? I don’t know, just asking. Is this the reason the city council passed this large increase now so they could sneak it through?
Ken Whittle
Owosso
