In reply to the writer who described himself as an old, white, conservative, patriot and veteran of the Marine Corps: First, thank you for your honorable service.
Second, throughout your letter, you refer to President Donald Trump as Capt. Trump. As an old Navy vet, I consider your use of the word captain most inappropriate because, as you know, Trump’s family doctor wrangled a medical deferment for him so he could evade the draft while the ranks were filed with poor, rural and inner-city Southern and Northern Black and White draftees.
It is also my understanding that when Trump’s son wanted to enlist, his father told him he would disown him if he did. When Trump addresses our service personnel, and when he annually places the wreath at the monument of the Tomb of the Unknowns, I want to puke.
How dare he dishonor by his presence those who are currently serving or who gave the ultimate sacrifice?
My disdain for Trump is based on the fact that, foremost, he is not a gentleman by any definition. You will recall during the 2016 Republican debate when he sarcastically insulted candidate Carly Fiorina by stating, “How would you like that face in the White House?” He also proceeded to demean the other candidates with insulting, childish names, exhibiting the behavior of a spoiled fifth-grade child, a mannerism he has, unfortunately, continued to use against those he dislikes.
You would agree character is the foundation of one’s personality, especially in the military. Unfortunately, for the past four years, the White House has been occupied by the likes of a man-child who apparently never had the opportunity during his developmental years to acquire this basic traint, especially necessary for the commander in chief.
At least six books, the first by his biographer, and most recently by his niece, a psychologist, certainly will provide you with different perspectives and insight into the Trump phenomenon. I would encourage you to read one or more of them.
Lastly, you referred to President-elect Joe Biden as a “plug-haired, often-disoriented captain, whom many will watch admiringly as he does the old-man shuffle on the way to the bridge.”
Conversely, many would say “Capt. Trump”, during his tenure, has been the equivalent to, and to use an old Navy quote, “a loose cannon ball on the deck of a ship.”
Old jarhead, I’d like to honor your by buying you a cup of mud some day.
Frank Davis
Vernon
