April showers bring May flowers … which bring hungry critters

Courtesy Photo A deer samples some local foliage. Gardeners should take steps to prevent such browsing, says garden columnist Julie Finucane.

Despite our current cold snap, the prior record-breaking warm temperatures and recent rains have started transformed local landscapes from stark to lush. This renewal is one of the joys of the season, but it also provides a miraculous replenishing salad bar for rabbits and deer.

Take steps now to defend your gardens against these curious and hungry creatures.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.