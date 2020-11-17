As we have moved into another “lockdown,” our governor seems to be taking a lot of criticism. We are in a pandemic and anything that can reduce the amount of infections is a move in the right direction. We need to limit contact, wear masks and any other procedure that helps us. We need to get through this period in history that has been a show of how both parties and media can weaponize information.
We know the outgoing president has told half-truths about this pandemic and other things. But both sides have, for years, used their power to demonize the other to promote themselves as the purveyors of truth.
Wearing masks, limiting contact, washing hands and all those things improve our chances of not being infected. We don’t pick and choose who or what group utilizes these measures. A protest, a political rally, a sports game or celebration by either party is wrong.
Even if our governor was right in her declaration that was overturned by the Michigan Supreme Court, you have to work with the legislative branch. Executive orders need to be reviewed by the Legislature. I do not believe executive orders should be used as much as they have been at the state and federal levels. That includes all of the last four or five presidents. It is all due to the lack of ability of congress to do its job: make laws, not executive orders.
The Michigan Supreme Court has a majority of justices elected who are conservative. Our governor says we shouldn’t make things political, but she pushed for two of her picks to be on the court that overruled her decision. Sounds political to me. The claim that Gov. Rick Snyder was a baby killer due to the Flint water problem was misleading, as around 3,000 cities have lead levels equal or higher than Flint.
Does that make all the other governors and mayors less than human? This all started because Flint could not handle its finances.
Every political party plays politics with information. And as the mainstream media leans left it makes the right side of the aisle feel it’s not getting a fair shake, which brings on distrust.
Nelson Mandela knew about unity. After being elected president of South Africa he made a great effort to include the white population. If you wanted to talk to him, you had to go through a white secretary. He did this for two reasons: she was good at her job, and he was sending a signal that it wasn’t about white or black, Democrat or Republican. Mandela’s secretary had that position until his death.
Our governor is doing the best she can as this is a pandemic and it must run its course. Even if we get a vaccine, it will take time, as it did with personal protective equipment and ventilators. I may not like some of the governor’s policies, but she is not my enemy.
The new administration in Washington has to reach across the aisle more than ever before. Our last president had faults, as all presidents, do but if President Joe Biden reaches way out and pulls hard it might help bring this country together.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
