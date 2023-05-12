May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the outlook for our youngsters isn’t bright. In 2021 nearly 60% of teenage girls reported feeling “persistent sadness,” the New York Times reported.
Overall, 44% of teenagers confessed they experienced “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness,” according to The Washington Post. This is an increase from 26% in 2009. Girls especially are feeling bad. Suicide rates have gone up in the youngest legion of Americans. Who is to blame? We are! The adult suicide rate is even worse — and 200 people die from fentanyl daily.
There is lots of condemnation to go around. I’m not just referencing politicians here. I include the corporate titans who own them and wield the power to dupe and plunder working folk so they can amass more wealth. Their addiction to dominance and influence is one of our deadliest problems.
A prime example of this is the Sackler family and Purdue drug company. With an army of lawyers and drug reps they used slick marketing, corruptible physicians and crass deception to push opioids into the population, causing over a million deaths. When David Sackler was hauled before Congress, a representative from Tennessee, said “Watching you testify makes my blood boil. I am not aware of any family in America that’s more evil than yours.”
The Sackler fortune was valued at $11 billion then; they paid their way out of trouble with some of that largess and not one of them has seen jail time. This is justice now in America: with enough cash and lawyers, well…
Our youth see government agencies that mismanage a pandemic. They observe riot in our nation’s capitol. They see millionaires who pay no taxes. They watch bold chicanery in our highest court. They see diminishing quality in their schools compared to past generations.
Our youth observe bigotry masquerading as religiosity every day. Many are poor: as of 2021, 41% of American children are on Medicaid.
Americans are dying younger, and the research shows that 1-in-25 5-year-olds won’t live to see age 40 — a youth death rate four times more than other wealthy nations.
Young Americans see mass shootings whose victims are often children, while reforms around gun safety stall in a slough of bribery and indifference.
So why shouldn’t our youth often feel depressed and pessimistic? The future we’re handing them is chock with more global warming, rising water, mass shootings and misanthropic greed. Even if they are lucky enough to have caring parents, when they survey the future awaiting them, what they see is a world run by “adults” in authority who cannot solve the most fundamental problems that beset us. Why wouldn’t all this make them glum?
But not all the news is bad. This week two political villains were taken down a notch. One of them for five million. The other, plead not guilty, which announced to all that he’s insane. Having the wackily deluded in our government is not wise. Maybe, part-time at least, we live in a nation of laws after all.
