May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the outlook for our youngsters isn’t bright. In 2021 nearly 60% of teenage girls reported feeling “persistent sadness,” the New York Times reported.

Overall, 44% of teenagers confessed they experienced “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness,” according to The Washington Post. This is an increase from 26% in 2009. Girls especially are feeling bad. Suicide rates have gone up in the youngest legion of Americans. Who is to blame? We are! The adult suicide rate is even worse — and 200 people die from fentanyl daily.

