The analogy between a bloody brawl and the post-election debacle sparked my curiosity.
What would witnesses to such a spectacle conclude? Someone enduring such a brutal beating while unzipping his opponents pants must surely be seeking something he so desperately lacks — a pair of cajones. And it’s apparent that his proclivity to dally below the belt, both politically and personally, hasn’t detracted from his following in the least.
It certainly hasn’t affected his base, who have managed to overlook/exalt his misogyny, bigotry and less-than-familiar relationship with truth.
And yet a statistical minority succeeded in propping this parody of patriotism up before a world that used to look to America as the defender of democracy, not one that denies it.
Donald Trump wasn’t elected to govern. He was attuned to the ugly undercurrent still flowing and gave it a face, a voice. His temerity has emboldened those lurking in the shadows to step into the light without fear of any consequences.
In fact, you can apparently shoot someone in cold blood and, with a little help from friends, spend the holidays at home. If the refusal to recognize and reconcile the rift within our country is any indication, the tear in the fabric of our democracy will become a chasm too wide to bridge.
I don’t see a party that raises more money to overturn an election as one that has our interests in mind. And to expect it to cooperate is delusional. Stay safe.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.