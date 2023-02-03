I think students should be able to wear hats in school, because it provides a sense of security to individuals and it makes them feel comfortable in their own skin.
It provides an avenue self-expression. Also, in colder weather, it can help them keep warm.
Now, I’m not asking to be able to wear hats in school full-time, but maybe let it be optional. For example, during the first three days of the week, hats could be allowed. Or it could be based on people’s attitudes and emotions toward the day.
You could show your school pride with a hat, or you could show your passion for a brand and think of it as advertisement for a local company.
