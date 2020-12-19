I admit I am not up to date on how our city government works, but I will learn.
Is it possible to recall our city council? Does the mayor have a vote on this water increase?
We need a city council that is in touch with the people. They are not aware of how many are struggling, just getting by.
We can’t wait till 2022 to vote them out. If this recall can be done, please tell us how. We need leadership that has a clue as to what is going on outside of their bubble.
Ken Whittle
Owosso
