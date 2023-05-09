I have worked in the nonprofit field for over 23 years, most of the time serving crime victims. In 2013, I was privileged to cross paths with professionals who support Clinton County children and youth who are in foster care to have a voice through Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In 2016 our agency collaborated with great professionals from many Clinton County disciplines, including Child Protective Services, health care and law enforcement agencies and the county prosecutor’s office to bring our nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to Clinton County.

When our journey was beginning, we talked a lot about what to name our nonprofit agency—The Voice for Clinton County’s Children — it did not take too long to name who we served and where we served, a word tossed around was “the. ”I have thought about those conversations, we are THE voice, that is a big responsibility and one I have never taken lightly. Recently, it has felt to be a struggle to fully be their voice and fulfill our responsibility.

