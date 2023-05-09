I have worked in the nonprofit field for over 23 years, most of the time serving crime victims. In 2013, I was privileged to cross paths with professionals who support Clinton County children and youth who are in foster care to have a voice through Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In 2016 our agency collaborated with great professionals from many Clinton County disciplines, including Child Protective Services, health care and law enforcement agencies and the county prosecutor’s office to bring our nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to Clinton County.
When our journey was beginning, we talked a lot about what to name our nonprofit agency—The Voice for Clinton County’s Children — it did not take too long to name who we served and where we served, a word tossed around was “the. ”I have thought about those conversations, we are THE voice, that is a big responsibility and one I have never taken lightly. Recently, it has felt to be a struggle to fully be their voice and fulfill our responsibility.
We are in a time where it does not feel Clinton County’s young victims of alleged crimes — when they come to our Child Advocacy Center the crimes are still alleged — have an opportunity for justice as they journey through the entire criminal legal system entrusted to serve. I am speaking only from my experiences and observations, holding tight young peoples’ deserved confidentiality, respect for what is not public information, and not getting into other concerns shared with me.
I am disheartened when professionals who are investigating criminal allegations of child abuse appear hopeful when alleged abuse happened in another county — happening in another county means criminal charges will be considered outside of Clinton County.
I am frustrated when during an investigation professionals refer to potential criminal charges as slam dunk cases and the prosecutor’s office does not issue criminal charges.
I have sat with a young person in criminal court proceedings who experienced a panic/anxiety attack while being questioned by a defense attorney. The prosecutor did not intervene; the questioning continued until a judge initiated a break.
I have great respect for brave crime victims who read their victim impact statements to the court, and the honor of standing by their side with the defendant present. And then a glimmer of hope when judges do not accept a sentencing agreement between the prosecutor and defense and the sentence is increased.
I am angry when an original criminal charge starts with a criminal sexual conduct of some degree and is plead down to something vaguely related; and the criminal sentencing agreements do not include the defendants being on the sex offender registry.
I am in a state of disbelief when I learn an alleged criminal sexual conduct case has been under review for criminal charges in the prosecutor’s office for over a year.
“No child should have to be braver than the adults in their life,” said Adrianne Simeone, founder of the Mama Bear Effect. These words ring true to me.
If children and youth are brave enough to speak out against their abuser and entrust us with their story and their pain the adults within the criminal justice system must take their responsibility seriously. A responsibility which impacts the safety of our community, justice for young crime victims, and assurance to Clinton County’s youngest (and all) crime victims they will be heard. As “The Voice for Clinton County’s Children,” I lift the voices of the nearly 500 victims of human trafficking, physical abuse, sexual abuse and witness to violence we have been entrusted to serve since 2017. I expect their voices to be heard by the entire criminal justice system.
The Voice for Clinton County’s Children
