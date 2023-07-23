There’s no good reason to ban lead bullets in hunting

In June, sportsmen and women were pleased to hear that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Service proposed to expand hunting opportunities on three National Wildlife Refuges (NWRs).
In the next breath, however, the Service announced its intention to ban the use of lead in hunting bullets and fishing tackle in a classic bait-and-switch maneuver.
In short order, the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee stood with America’s hunters and blocked the proposed ban. The committee approved language included the Fiscal Year 2024 Interior Department spending bill that would prevent the Biden administration from using funds to enforce bans on traditional lead ammunition and fishing tackle on federal lands or waters for hunting or fishing activities unless certain conditions are met.
Good for them and good for us hunters.
Some years ago, a “study” was conducted on certain bullets composed of lead indicating that the disintegrating nature of lead bullets could contaminate game meat, thus making it unsafe for human consumption and by wild animals that may consume entrails and such left behind during field dressing; the study was cherry picked and used as evidence to ban lead bullets.
As a decades-long student of ballistics, I was called upon by the Michigan’s House of Representatives to testify at a hearing as to the nature of the flight of bullets and their integrity, when our state was considering the use of straight-wall cartridges years ago in our Southern zone. In addition, I’ve conducted tests on various hunting bullets to examine how they hold together under impact with actual deer scapula (shoulder bones). As expected, the conclusion was that not all bullets are engineered equally.
When hunting big game, hunters want to salvage the low fat, high protein meat more than ever before and list meat as a primary reason for hunting. So, why would any of us choose to use bullets of inferior design to bring home the “bacon?” The short answer is we wouldn’t. Wise hunters go to great lengths to maximize the take-home bonanza by using cartridges loaded with bullets of the highest integrity designed for controlled expansion.
Pure lead bullets are rare these days unless one is shooting muzzleloading firearms or lower velocity centerfire rifles. Even then, lead is blended with hardeners such as antimony to increase integrity and to lessen firearm bore fouling.
Most hunting bullets used today are manufactured with some type of copper jackets that employ proprietary means to expand without disintegrating to any degree. The manufacturers’ bullets made for hunting stress their designs and claims of weight retention after the shot but some are better than others. One such example is Federal’s Fusion bullets that are molecularly fused to the outer jacket. My tests bear out the claims that it is truly a controlled expansion bullet and does not break into pieces upon impact. My extreme experiments are on my YouTube channel.
So, it’s not necessarily lead bullets but inferior bullet designs that are at issue, if there really is an issue at all. The push to ban lead projectiles is, therefore, a means to put some hunters on the sidelines by forcing them to use much more expensive ammunition made of copper, titanium or other exorbitant options. Consider the cost of tungsten shot shells that average approximately $10 per pop. Imagine the cost of a practice session!
Requiring the use of alternative ammunition would put a significant cost barrier to participation in hunting and fishing on federal lands. Alternative ammunition is, on average, 25% more expensive than traditional lead ammunition and less available. That barrier would “price out” many hunters and anglers and decrease the excise tax funding paid by firearm and ammunition manufacturers they support. Last year, over $1.1 billion of the $1.6 billion apportioned to the states from the USFWS was directly sourced to taxes paid by the firearm and ammunition industry through the 10 and 11 percent Pittman-Robertson excise taxes.
The people’s representatives in Congress have had more than enough of government intervention and special interest groups calling the shots on the American public. We should be grateful to Chairman Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) for his principled stand for America’s original conservationists, its hunters, and the successful American hunting model.
