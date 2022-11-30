I’m writing this letter on behalf of many families in Shiawassee County to thank Dr. Budai of Memorial Hospital for her impeccable dedication to our children as she heads into retirement.
Dr. Budai started caring for our children over 10 years ago when our oldest was born.
She has been a pivotal influence on my parenting, a support system for myself and many other parents alike, and has loved our children so well over the years.
When our oldest daughter was born, Dr. Budai was the doctor on call. She said to me “I’d like to keep her as a patient. My staff will not be happy, but I’m a sucker for redheads,” then snuggled up and kissed my baby as if she were her own.
A friend said to me once “I knew she was the best doctor for us the moment she picked up my newborn and kissed her right on her bare bottom!”
Dr. Budai genuinely loves the children she cares for and has always made sure us parents can see that.
Dr. Budai, thank you for the support.
Thank you for giving our kids a reason to love visiting you. Thank you for caring about mental health.
Thank you for taking my calls after hours, for trusting my instinct as a parent, and helping guide me through the unknowns.
Thank you for asking me, as a mother, if I was okay when I would come in the office and felt overwhelmed with a sick child. Thank you for acknowledging us as good parents but also reminding us that no parent is perfect.
Thank you for loving our babies enough to kiss their bare bottoms. Your shoes will be impossible to fill. We love you, appreciate you, and will miss you so much.
Corey, Bobbi, Finley, Millie and Miles Fuller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.