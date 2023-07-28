I have been looking on the internet and have noticed that, in other areas of the state, there are small “tiny home” units available for senior citizens.
Where I live, you cannot build any standalone smaller than 960 square feet, but you can build connected apartments smaller than that.
(1) comment
Agree! Tiny homes are so needed in Shiawassee County. It makes no sense why they aren't allowed.
