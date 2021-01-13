Let me tell you a story about something that happened to me about six years ago at the historic Corunna courthouse.
I’m a 78-year-old, gray-haired, tiny lady and I had just left my job at McDonald’s to visit the courthouse. Upon entering the building, I was put through security. They searched my purse and found a box cutter the size of a penknife. He held it up and questioned me as to why I was carrying it. I explained that I used it in my job to break down boxes as we emptied them, as we were required to do. He confiscated the box cutter and told me I could get it back on my way out. I was 100% in favor of what he did and as I walked around inside the building I felt so safe. This was a county courthouse.
Before Monday, at our Capitol in Lansing, threatening people could legally walk right in with their concealed and open carry firearms and be within feet of our legislature. They don’t even have metal detectors because it’s too costly and it might take away from the historic integrity of the building, according to the Michigan State Capitol Commission, who determine the laws and rules of the building.
I’m so glad that our county put the importance of people’s lives first and I can’t see where it detracted one iota from the beauty of our historic courthouse. If a cash-strapped county found the money to it, I think the state of Michigan should have no problem.
Now we must act. Please send a message to incoming House Speaker Jason Wentworth — he’s new, so now is the time to tell him that he is working for you — to support banning firearms from the Capitol. Also, contact anyone else in power to show your support or disapproval.
If the commission that can take the final action to stop the madness doesn’t act, let’s work to throw them out as well. If we can’t, then pressure those that have that power. If this keeps up, we are going to have a hard time finding good people to run for public office.
Would you like to walk into your workplace every day and wonder whether you’ll be walking out or be carried out on a stretcher?
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter was submitted prior to Monday’s decision by the Capitol Commission to ban open carry of firearms inside the state Capitol.
Log In
