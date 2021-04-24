While reading through the Argus Press April 17, I was struck by the stark contrast between the well-reasoned letter of the topic of race in our country written by Joyce Enlow.
Having listened to Charles Barkley speak on the race issue in our nation, I think we would be further ahead with him taking the lead in an effort to heal our nation in the area of race relations.
Contrast her letter with the usual divisive, antagonistic, hate-filled editorial cartoon that appeared just above her letter. You can always depend on that cartoonist to spew his venom and stir up the readers.
It would be one thing if the cartoons were accurate in their messaging, but the truth is they often message misleading information, half-truths along with the occasional out and out lie, and they are always slanted in one direction.
Why this appears in our paper is beyond me because it does nothing to help us, using Joyce’s words, to help us heal as a nation. I know I subscribe to the paper in spite of the editorial cartoon at the top of the editorial page, not because of it.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
Editor’s note: The editorial cartoon in question, by Rob Rogers, depicted President Joe Biden saying it is time to end the forever war, along with an elephant representing the GOP adorned with a variety of political pins highlighting various “wars” Rogers sees the GOP fighting.
