The second official entry into what promises to be a GOP presidential primary field every bit as large as 2016, Nikki Haley of South Carolina is now challenging Donald Trump — but is she?
In her introductory speech, Haley danced around the “elephant” (no pun intended) in the room — namely her opposition to Trump’s conspiratorial agenda.
Here’s her problem (and for that matter that of every other potential Republican primary candidate): unless she can openly, candidly and clearly explain how she objects, differs and opposes Trump positions, there is no reason for “bright red” voters to cast a ballot for anyone but Donald Trump.
This, plus the the sheer number of GOP candidates, will almost certainly result in a Trump plurality victory in enough states to secure the 2024 Republican nomination, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election — likely guaranteeing the reelection of President Joe Biden.
This all reminds me of that old story “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Donald Trump is truly attired in nothing but lies, deceit and fraud. Yet Trump’s loyal subjects, both voters and candidates, are terrified to face this unpleasant truth.
All of the Donald’s rivals must secretly be praying for one or more of the long-promised indictments against him to emerge from Atlanta, New York or Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.