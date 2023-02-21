The second official entry into what promises to be a GOP presidential primary field every bit as large as 2016, Nikki Haley of South Carolina is now challenging Donald Trump — but is she?

In her introductory speech, Haley danced around the “elephant” (no pun intended) in the room — namely her opposition to Trump’s conspiratorial agenda.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.