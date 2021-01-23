Don’t worry (Managing Editor Dan) Basso. I don’t think you’re a Nazi.
I don’t think the Argus-Press is a liberal paper, either. I particularly don’t understand how you and the paper could be both.
The guest writers in the commentary column are mostly conservative. I especially don’t think the cartoons are full of hate for the right. Mallard Fillmore hammers the poor liberals every day.
And thanks for printing the news that actually happens and not just what the Newsmax and the QAnon crowd want to see. It was not the newspaper’s fault that the imbecile who inhabited the White House the last four years did imbecilic things.
Randy Cooper
New Lothrop
