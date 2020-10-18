Normally, I don’t express support for one candidate or another, but this year I feel it is necessary, in the case of our sheriff’s race, between incumbent Brian Begole and Joe Ibarra, a businessman and a dedicated reserve officer for Owosso Police.
I am a former Shiawassee County 911 dispatcher, who is tired of the current lack of integrity and ethics. With this in mind, I am proud to support Joe Ibarra for the office of sheriff for Shiawassee County.
I looked at Sheriff Begole’s accomplishments over the last four years.
1) Sheriff Begole wrote a letter of support to a Judge, defending the criminal actions of Rob Reznick, a convicted felon and disgraced police officer, using his title of sheriff to sign this letter.
2) Begole’s millage for a badly needed jail failed because he padded the basic needs with his pet projects and bowing to the county commissioners to add operating expenses
3) Begole’s administration oversaw the pillage and destruction of the Old Pleasant View building, which became the property of the city of Corunna when Pleasant View moved. Walls were cut to remove windows, fixtures torn from walls, building generators stolen and auctioned.
4) He allows the erosion of working relationships with other departments.
5) Under Begole, the road patrol has become an overloaded DAY SHIFT operation.
And the list goes on and on.
Now we have a better option, Joe Ibarra. I have heard many discredit Joe because he is not a law enforcement officer. The sheriff is not required to be a law enforcement officer. The undersheriff must be law enforcement and I believe Joe will choose wisely. Joe is a successful businessman, who donates much time as a reserve officer with the city of Owosso. I believe that Joe would have a transparent administration, along with a strong law enforcement presence, dedicated to professional service to the community.
Joe has not held public office in the past, but in my experience in working with Brian Begole at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, I know that it is time for change, that it is time to give Joe the opportunity to follow through with his agenda, to bring back pride in our sheriff’s office.
I encourage you to vote in November for Joe Ibarra for the office of Shiawassee County sheriff.
William McNamara
Owosso Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.