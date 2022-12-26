Recently, I was watching a TV show called “The Making Of The Mob.” As its title suggests, it is a documentary about the mafia. Throughout the show one person stood out — Owosso’s own Thomas E. Dewey.
As a special prosecutor in the state of New York, Dewey took on and took down Lucky Luciano, one of the most notorious crime bosses in the United States, prosecuting him on charges of forced prostitution and getting him a sentence of 30-50 years in prison. That took a lot of guts and courage. Mr. Dewey was one tough guy. He was relentless and he couldn’t be bought off. He was Owosso’s Clint Eastwood and Elliot Ness rolled into one.
I don’t believe Dewey gets the recognition he really deserves. There are no parades or festivals for him. You wouldn’t even know he was born and lived here if it wasn’t for that small plaque in front of his childhood home.
I’ve even talked to visitors here in Owosso and asked if they knew Thomas E. Dewey was from here. They say no and I tell them his home is right down the street.
There’s more to this town than just that Curwood guy.
Can you imagine going up against the head of the mafia? And he practically did it single-handedly. Yet we have a big brouhaha for Curwood.
Anybody can chase a bear around the woods with a rifle and build a little castle and write a few books. Curwood’s accomplishments don’t measure up to Mr. Dewey’s. When most of the politicians and police were in the back pocket of the mafia, to coin a phrase, Mr. Dewey was un-buyable. He put the fear of God into the mob.
I hope more locals will read up on Dewey, a real deal hero. I encourage them to watch “The Making Of The Mob.” Most people remember him because the newspapers mistakenly declared him winner in the 1948 presidential election against Harry S. Truman. Mr. Dewey was much more than that. He was also governor of New York for eleven years.
So if you get the urge some night, raise you window and yell, “Hooray, Thomas E. Dewey!” in his honor. That’s probably the best he’s going to get around here.
(1) comment
Great letter, thank you for the viewing information on Mr. Dewey, it's on my watch list now! And I agree with you that he deserves more recognition, hopefully Owosso will pick up the pace and make some celebration space for Mr. Dewey!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.