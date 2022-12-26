Recently, I was watching a TV show called “The Making Of The Mob.” As its title suggests, it is a documentary about the mafia. Throughout the show one person stood out — Owosso’s own Thomas E. Dewey.

As a special prosecutor in the state of New York, Dewey took on and took down Lucky Luciano, one of the most notorious crime bosses in the United States, prosecuting him on charges of forced prostitution and getting him a sentence of 30-50 years in prison. That took a lot of guts and courage. Mr. Dewey was one tough guy. He was relentless and he couldn’t be bought off. He was Owosso’s Clint Eastwood and Elliot Ness rolled into one.

Great letter, thank you for the viewing information on Mr. Dewey, it's on my watch list now! And I agree with you that he deserves more recognition, hopefully Owosso will pick up the pace and make some celebration space for Mr. Dewey!

