In the late 1880s, the people of France gifted the United States an elegant monument that symbolizes our nation as a “Land of Liberty.” She has since stood tall in the harbor of New York. Inscribed on her base are those altruistic words that welcome newcomers to our shores.
Nearby is Ellis Island, where so many millions of immigrants, including my grandparents, began paths to loyal, productive, legal citizenship — that, of course, was only after being vetted for criminality, political threats and contagious diseases. Most of these souls helped to make America great. Unfortunately, such a movement is now curtailed by COVID-19.
On the other hand, for decades our relatively porous southern border has provided unfettered access for untold millions of undocumented aliens who have infiltrated our cities and availed themselves of health care, education and other benefits even some legal citizens lack. Many, maybe most, have been decent, worthy contributors to our society. Tragically, however, with them have come murderers and other felons, drug dealers and sex traffickers who are often protected and abetted by treasonous “sanctuary cities,” even after repeated convictions and deportations. During the past four years, significant efforts have been made to stem the tide.
Now, while we are still mired in a pandemic, when our health care system is being taxed to the max and there is insufficient vaccine for our current residents, our new president — apparently without regard for the safety of those he has sworn to protect — has almost contemptuously expressed intent to reopen that troublesome border and encourages God only knows how many of thousands of potentially COVID-infected aliens who are now en route to America.
I can’t imagine even the staunchest of Democrats supporting that. Ironically, I saw on television a plan to ban travelers from other countries who permit travel across open borders.
My plea to President Joe Biden: Please delay your blatant ploy to add more voters, at least until COVID-19 is under better control and you have a practical way to mass screen for the virus.
John Morovitz
Owosso
EDITOR’S NOTE: It is against the law for undocumented immigrants to vote in U.S. elections.
