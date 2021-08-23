On behalf of myself and the Owosso Area Ministerial Association, I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported the “Step-Up” program.
Due to the generosity of caring people who donated new shoes, we were able to collect about give away about 400 pairs to help kids put “their best foot forward.”
Special thanks are due to Roy, Amy, Lindsey, Louann, Jean and Judy for all their help.
This was a huge undertaking but was so worth it to see the smiles on the faces of the children.
The community has reason to be proud…you did well.
Jan Rosencrantz
Durand
