There is no “one-size-fits-all” solution for seniors’ health care coverage — especially for individuals with disabilities or chronic conditions that require complex clinical care. Seniors enrolled in Medicare have unique health care needs that become more complicated with age. Thankfully, Medicare Advantage is an invaluable option that works for over 31 million seniors and individuals with disabilities to meet the unique challenges of its beneficiaries.
I’ve been fortunate enough to have a great experience with Medicare Advantage both as a beneficiary and through my previous work at the Disability Advocates of West Michigan. Those we worked with came from a variety of backgrounds with diverse health needs, and Medicare Advantage always offered them affordable, comprehensive and high-quality health care options, which allows them to choose plans that cater to their specific needs.
Medicare Advantage empowers beneficiaries to personalize their health care plans and take advantage of a wide variety of supplemental benefits that include exercise programs, telehealth or even meal delivery programs that are not covered by Fee-For-Service (FFS) Medicare.
These options are valuable for beneficiaries and drive better health outcomes. Best of all, they don’t break the bank. Even with these supplemental benefits, Medicare Advantage saves seniors like me more than $2,400 on average every year. Medicare Advantage must remain affordable, accessible, and comprehensive for the millions of seniors who rely on it. Beneficiaries should not have to worry about significant changes to the program year after year, particularly for beneficiaries with chronic conditions.
I am grateful that our very own Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have championed Medicare and Medicare Advantage and worked hard to address the concerns of older constituents when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) made major changes to the program. I hope that Michigan’s elected officials will continue to make retiree and disability health care a top priority and work to protect and strengthen Medicare and Medicare Advantage for thousands of Michiganders like me who rely on it.
