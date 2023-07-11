There is no “one-size-fits-all” solution for seniors’ health care coverage — especially for individuals with disabilities or chronic conditions that require complex clinical care. Seniors enrolled in Medicare have unique health care needs that become more complicated with age. Thankfully, Medicare Advantage is an invaluable option that works for over 31 million seniors and individuals with disabilities to meet the unique challenges of its beneficiaries.

I’ve been fortunate enough to have a great experience with Medicare Advantage both as a beneficiary and through my previous work at the Disability Advocates of West Michigan. Those we worked with came from a variety of backgrounds with diverse health needs, and Medicare Advantage always offered them affordable, comprehensive and high-quality health care options, which allows them to choose plans that cater to their specific needs.

