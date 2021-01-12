The actions by the mob in Washington last week were deplorable. Nobody should use their “cause,” no matter how noble and justifiable its proponents see it, as an excuse to kill or injure others, to destroy or vandalize property, or to steal. But that is precisely what has been happening; not just in Washington, D.C., in the name of President Donald Trump, but in cities all over the country this summer in the name of Black Lives Matter or instances of police brutality.
Looking at the footage of these hoodlums breaking into the Capitol, reminded me of news clips I saw this summer of those burning down and breaking into businesses in places like Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and Kenosha, Wisconsin; some walking down the street, defiantly carrying booty.
In Washington, the president’s inciting rhetoric helped fuel the frenzy. This summer’s melees were likewise spirited on by politicians, local and religious leaders sympathetic to the cause — who either outright promoted it or excused it. And then there’s the race card. Several leading liberal politicians have said that the police would have handled the D.C. matter entirely differently if the demonstrators/mob would have been predominantly Black.
They might be right. But I can tell you this, if the white women and the white Capitol Police officer who were murdered that day had been Black and were killed by white people, we would not have to worry about fixing the broken glass and furniture. There’s a good chance the building would’ve been torched.
What’s the solution to all this? I think our political leaders, influencers — people and media — must do two things:
n Stop the hypocrisy. Condemn destructive behavior by protesters, no matter their race or their cause.
n When there is riotous behavior, condemn it but make sure to listen to and be empathetic to what’s driving it. In an interview on Sept. 27, 1966, Martin Luther King Jr. said this about riots: “Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard.”And today, those “unheard” are in the cities of this summer and in D.C. last week.
The country is divided almost in half, on every major issue we face today. If we don’t address this, then I fear what happened last week could be our “Fort Sumpter.”
Charles Robertson
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.