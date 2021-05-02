One question that has been posed to me more than any other about our upcoming Tuesday bond proposals follows: “Johnny (for those people who have known me since I was young..), do you think we need turf at the stadium?”
My answer, I think, surprises them.
The short answer is “no,” we don’t “need” turf at The Nick. However, as Paul Harvey used to say, here’s the “rest of the story.”
Did we “need” to update the field in 1975 by installing new sod, a sprinkler system, new bleachers, and lights? No. We didn’t “need” to do that. After all, we were already playing football games under the lights on that field; and we had bleachers.
Did we “need” to have the county’s first all-weather track in 1975? No. We didn’t “need” to do that. After all, we had a cinder track on which our athletes competed. We still had a pretty competitive track team back then as well.
Did we “need” to remove the big oak tree located smack dab in center field of our baseball field around the early 1990s? No, we didn’t “need” to do that. After all, we had played baseball at that site, with the tree in center field for nearly 40 years.
Did we “need” to start a boys and girls soccer program in the 1990s? No we didn’t “need” to do that. But there was clearly interest from our community and student body to do so.
And did we “need” to have those soccer teams move from their original “home” field at the Hugh Parker Soccer Complex? No, we didn’t “need” to; we felt it would be nice to have them play on our campus. So we created a soccer field on the football practice field (north and west of our softball field). And did we “need” to have them play at The Nick a few years later? No, we didn’t “need” to; we felt, however, it would be nice to have those athletes be able to play in a stadium atmosphere and under the lights now and again.
You could make the same point about many things we do as a district. Do we “need” computers, Chromebooks, Phonic ear for the classroom, devices for staff or paved parking lots?
I think you get the point.
So, do we “need” turf? I guess in the end that comes down to how our voters define “need.”
Other questions that have come my way are what the benefits of artificial turf? Here is some more information I believe will help clarify.
Increased year-round access regardless of the weather: HS and MS band (practice and performances); youth sports (soccer, football) practices, games and tournaments; all spring sports during “warm but wet” weather; physical education classes at Louise Peacock, Middle School and High School; and rainy weather would no longer cause any competitions to be canceled because of damaging the field surface.
It saves on water and maintenance costs. The average annual maintenance cost on a grass field is $30,000, while the average yearly maintenance cost on a turf field is $5,000. It will also save on wear and tear and repair on machines (mowers, etc.)
There will be better use of personnel (maintenance department). Hours spent on field maintenance can be used elsewhere in the district. We currently average around six to seven “man-hours” per week on the grass field (mowing, painting, etc.). That would be reduced to one to two hours per week, therefore freeing up our building and grounds personnel to do other things throughout the district.
It’s better for the environment. There’s no need for harsh fertilizers or pesticides. There’s no need to water the field and zero chance for a water main burst under the field during our Michigan winters.
It provides a consistent playing surface regardless of weather. There are no “hidden” potholes, sprinkler heads, or uneven surfaces, making it safer for our students. On the district’s website, you can see studies that show how much safer turf is for athletes.
It allows new/increased revenue streams for the district and booster groups. A turf field opens up possibilities for more revenue ($15,000 to $18,000 annually) because of the ability to host the following: Band competitions/showcases, MHSAA soccer, football and track state events, youth (football and soccer) contests, and the state (MITCA) track meet, to name a few.
In any event, please vote Tuesday. You can always contact me with any questions you may have.
John Fattal
Superintendent
Corunna Public Schools
