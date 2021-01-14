I have been donating blood to the Red Cross, at what is now called Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, since 1986.
Yes, at the start I was scared and didn’t know what to expect during the first few donations.
I got used to it in time. It’s nice to know your blood pressure, temperature, pulse and hemoglobin. This is all checked out before donating.
My father and brothers worked at General Motors and they donated back in the day. I listened to them about donating, so I did it myself.
Knowing you’re helping somebody who needs blood is a good feeling to me. And knowing your blood type is nice, too.
I’m very surprised how many adults, male or female, do not know their blood type. Mine is O-positive and it’s always needed.
I realize some people can’t donate for whatever reason, but there are so many who can and don’t. Please try to donate if you’re in good health. My dad’s 86 years old and still donates.
Richard Barancik
Chesaning
