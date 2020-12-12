Fourth District congressman John Moolenaar signed onto the seditious Texas lawsuit attempting to overthrow the election in four states, including Michigan, that voted for President-elect Joe Biden.
It has been pointed out that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being investigated for all kinds of serious crimes, such as bribery and abuse of his office, and would like Trump to pardon him.
Moolenaar, it has been suggested, would like some of the campaign money Trump has been raising over the last four years. He is literally selling us out.
But, change may be coming for Moolenaar. The 4th district is currently gerrymandered to leave out the Democratic voters of Saginaw. Michigan voted to change the way districts are drawn using an independant commission, and that will take effect soon.
So, Moolenaar may find in 2022 he has to make an accounting to the Democratic voters he is treating so badly.
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.