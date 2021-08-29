I’ve been following Jeff Carmody’s recent hate-filled and insulting rants directed at Trump supporters, conservatives, Christians, evangelicals, his “fellow Catholics who lean conservative,” anti-abortion supporters, Republicans, and everyone else who does not think like him.
He has the unmitigated gall to call us Nazis and American Taliban. Bill Domby’s response that these attacks are unwarranted was then met with another attack from Theresa Rathwell who continued to insult “rural” Trump supporters, accusing us of being “rankled by viewpoints different than theirs” and accusing us of dishing out hate against women, other races and ethnicities, blah, blah, blah.
She praises Carmody in a letter that it almost seems he dictated. I laughed when she (he?) wrote, “Letters to the editor should be civil” and “stop smearing people you don’t agree with.”
The only uncivil and smearing letters have come from Mr. Carmody and Ms. Rathwell. Mr. Domby’s letter was most certainly civil and to the point.
He did not, as Mr. Carmody stated, say he was speaking on behalf of all veterans—he said he was speaking for himself and the veterans with whom he works. I am not a veteran, but, if I were, I would be proud to have Mr. Domby speak for me.
I disagree with absolutely every word in Mr. Carmody’s and Ms. Rathwell’s letters. If they think it is their right to rant their insults and hostilities on so many others because they disagree with the others’ viewpoints, then they should expect to be confronted for it.
I have no problem with being uncivil toward anyone who insults me — and I am definitely insulted by Jeff Carmody and Theresa Rathwell.
I have absolutely no hesitation in telling them both to shut up.
Connie Weber Perkins
Morrice
