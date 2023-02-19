Mandatory deer reporting requirements provide wealth of useful data

Michigan’s new mandatory deer reporting requirements for successful hunters are already paying dividends. Michigan has been able to gather important data, making better management decisions possible. We now have a county-by-county comparison of reported deer kills for the 2022 season.
In 2022, 586,595 hunters purchased deer licenses — about 1% less than in 2021. Since declining hunter numbers have fallen at the rate of approximately 2% per year before the onset of COVID-19, it is somewhat encouraging that new hunters have been added to the hunting ranks, as old-timers retire.
The first year of electronic harvest reporting resulted in a reported harvest total of 303,087 deer. Sanilac County led the state with 8,150 deer harvested, followed by Montcalm (8,103), Newaygo (7,422), Jackson (7,141) and Lapeer (6,976) counties. Shiawassee County reported 3,205 bucks and 2,387 antlerless deer taken for a total of 5,592 — 12th in the state.
There were 182,586 deer harvested in the southern Lower Peninsula, including 97,714 reported from the northern Lower Peninsula and 22,787 from the Upper Peninsula.
The most harvest reports came during the firearm season, with 154,598 deer reported taken Nov. 15-30. Interestingly, 45,834 deer were reported taken on opening day of firearm season, translating to nearly 30% of the firearm season harvest and over 15% of the overall deer season harvest. The total reported for archery season was 95,125 deer. The combined total of harvest reports in firearm and archery seasons, 250,083 deer, made up 82.5% of the totals.
A majority (56.76%) of the harvest were for antlered deer, with 172,044 bucks and 131,043 antlerless deer reported. In addition, 23,123 hunters reported taking more than one buck.
The system offers the ability to discern types of antlerless deer reported. Of the deer reported as antlerless, 83% were reported as does, 6.2% as doe fawns, 8.9% as buck fawns, 1.4% as bucks with antlers less than 3 inches and 0.5% as bucks with shed antlers. The accuracy of these reports is based on hunters’ accounts, unlike other states which require deer to be taken physically to check stations. Accordingly, our system will never be able to verify the age class of deer.
Nearly 83% of hunters reporting deer harvests this year were able to complete their report in less than five minutes. The DNR website proved to be the most common way for reports to be submitted, with over 86% of reports received through the website, while the app accounted for 13% of reports. In total, 208,408 individual hunters submitted harvest reports.
Mailed surveys will still be used to compare cross-referenced data from another source: unsuccessful hunters. The DNR states that it is important to continue the traditional survey in the coming years to understand reporting rates and gather information that can’t be collected through the new harvest reporting system.
Change is typically difficult for many people to accept, but better statistics should result in better deer management, if we do our part.
