Mandatory deer reporting requirements provide wealth of useful data

Michigan’s new mandatory deer reporting requirements for successful hunters are already paying dividends. Michigan has been able to gather important data, making better management decisions possible. We now have a county-by-county comparison of reported deer kills for the 2022 season.

In 2022, 586,595 hunters purchased deer licenses — about 1% less than in 2021. Since declining hunter numbers have fallen at the rate of approximately 2% per year before the onset of COVID-19, it is somewhat encouraging that new hunters have been added to the hunting ranks, as old-timers retire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.