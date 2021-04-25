Fourth District U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar claimed in a letter to the Argus Press that allowing Washington, D.C. to become a state would be unconstitutional, because the constitution requires that the capital must be a neutral district.
HR 51 would not violate that requirement. According to the Washington Post, “H.R. 51 would shrink the federal district to a two-square-mile enclave, including federal buildings such as the Capitol and the White House.”
What Moolenaar isn’t saying is that he doesn’t want the people who live in Washington, D.C., to have a vote.
Moolenaar doesn’t want the citizens of Michigan to have a vote, either.
Last December, he signed onto a lawsuit by Texas’s attorney general to have Michigan’s vote for president declared unconstitutional.
The lawsuit wanted to have legislators choose electors for president instead of the voters. Exactly what the constitutional requirement for a separate, neutral capital is meant to prevent. I am glad the House passed HR 51, and I would urge Michigan U.S. senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, to support it.
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
