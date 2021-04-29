The Argus-Press has received several letters in support of the Corunna bond proposals that appear to be “form” letters above signatures of different district supporters.
To be clear, the Argus-Press does not publish duplicate or form letters when they are identified as such.
Bond supporters are welcome to submit letters — as many as they wish — but they are advised to choose their own words rather than reprint talking points or letters provided by others.
