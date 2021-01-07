Whitmer: Violence in Washington is appalling

What is unfolding (Wednesday) in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs.
Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all. We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones.
As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other. And let’s move forward together, as one United States of America.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
