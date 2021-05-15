Bo Schembechler is idolized in the Michigan football program.
Perhaps now is the time to stop.
A report by the law firm WilmerHale this week decsribed the lack of action the University of Michigan took regarding abusive Dr. Robert Anderson, the late phusician who is accused of molesting hundreds of former athletes and students during his 37-year career with the school.
A January court filing indicated there could be more than 800 victims, exceeding the number abused by former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, and Ohio State doctor Richard Strauss. Strauss is dead, while Nassar and Sandusky are both in jail.
During the previous scandals I saw some — not all, but some — Michigan fans get on their high horses. Nothing like this could happen at Michigan, they’d say.
Well, it did and at a far larger scale than anything we’d seen previously at Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State.
And it very much looks like Bo Schembechler knew about it and did nothing.
According to the Associated Press, one former player told the school’s department of public safety and security he informed Schembechler in the late 1970s that Anderson had fondled him during an exam and the late coach told him to “toughen up,” according to the report.
Another athlete alleged that Anderson abused him in the early 1980s during a conversation with Schembechler, who instructed him to relay the concerns to then-athletic director Don Canham, who took no action after being told twice, the AP reported.
The trauma inflicted by Anderson has developed in to life-and-death repercussions for some. Chuck Christian, a former Michigan tight end, told the AP last year he was emotionally scarred from unecessary rectal exams performed by Anderson. He now has Stage 4 prostate cancer, which advanced in part because he refused to go to a doctor because of his past experience with Anderson.
Christian told the AP at the time he didn’t believe Schembechler, who died in 2006, knew because he couldn’t “imagine coach Schembechler knowing something like that, and allowing it to happen to his players.”
The AP followed up with Christian Friday, and he seemed to have change his attitude a bit.
“That statue didn’t do anything to us,” he said, referencing the statue of Schembechler that stands outside the Michigan football facility, which is also named for the coach. “But the man that it represents didn’t protect us. All it would have taken was for one man to stand up for us and this thing never would have happened.”
Schembechler’s son, Shemy Schembechler, told The AP on Tuesday that it’s “disgraceful,” to say his father didn’t care about his players, and that his father would have acted if any students shared concerns about Anderson.
But it appears likely Schembechler knew, and he didn’t do a damn thing.
Sadly, we have seen this sequence of events before. Joe Paterno didn’t know about Sandusky, until he did. Then he did the bare mimumum, merely reporting to his superiors, allowing a sexual predator to access the Penn State facility long after he retired.
Joe Paterno, a deity at Penn State — much like Schembechler at Michigan — determined the best course of action was to just toss the complaint up the food chain. You can’t tell me someone like Paterno didn’t have the power to do more. Once everything finally was made public, he was rightly fired and his statue on campus was torn down.
If the allegations about Schembechler’s actions are also true, both the statue and Schembechler Hall name need to go.
Rename it Desmond Howard Hall, plop a statue of him doing his famous “Heisman Pose” and call it a day. Or name it after Charles Woodson. Tom Brady. Tom Harmon.
Michigan has no shortage of legends to choose from. Pick anyone else that didn’t sit by and do nothing about sexual abuse.
I understand Schembechler was not solely responsible for allowing things to fester for as long as they did. It was a university-wide failure.
Everyone who did not act should face consequences. That list just happens to include Schembechler, one of the most recognizable names in the university’s history.
His accomplishments as a coach should not be forgotten, nor should he be erased. Like the Fab Five, he’s a part of the school’s history. It is, however, time to stop glorifying the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.