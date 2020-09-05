I read that the vote regarding the bond for the Durand schools was sullied because ballots with the proposal were sent to voters residing in other school districts by the Vernon Township clerk, who then instructed those who called to go ahead and use those ballots anyway.
Then, when a recount was attempted, it was found that the seal on the ballot box was broken.
What has been said so far is that because the seal was broken the original vote stands. I don’t agree with that.
The only solution, as I see it, is to invalidate the vote and redo it next spring, and have observers make sure the correct ballots are sent out for November.
Officials should find out how the seal was broken, and make sure it can’t happen again.
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
